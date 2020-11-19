Video
Thursday, 19 November, 2020
Close shops by 8pm, Taposh urges shop owners

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday urged shop owners and business establishments to close shops by 8:00pm every day.
The mayor made the call to residents of DSCC areas while inaugurating the 10-storey Sheikh Hasina Academic Building in Sher-e-Bangla Mohila Mohabidyalay at Tikatuli as the chief guest.
He said he wants to bring the whole city under a proper management system and that shops and business establishments should close by 8:00pm like in many countries.



