Close shops by 8pm, Taposh urges shop owners

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday urged shop owners and business establishments to close shops by 8:00pm every day.

The mayor made the call to residents of DSCC areas while inaugurating the 10-storey Sheikh Hasina Academic Building in Sher-e-Bangla Mohila Mohabidyalay at Tikatuli as the chief guest.

He said he wants to bring the whole city under a proper management system and that shops and business establishments should close by 8:00pm like in many countries.