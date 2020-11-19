Video
Thursday, 19 November, 2020
City News

Couple ‘kills’ schoolgirl after altercation with father

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

GAZIPUR, Nov 18: A couple allegedly murdered a fourth-grader at Sutrapur in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur on Tuesday after an altercation with the girl's father over rent.
The deceased was identified as Limu Akter Lamia, daughter of Shaheb Ali.
Police have arrested Ali's tenants Sumon Mia and his wife Mili Begum hailing from Bogura.
The couple had an altercation with Ali over payment of Tk 5,000 rent, Monowar Hossain, OC of Kaliakoir Police Station said.
On Tuesday night, the couple took Lamia to an abandoned house and murdered her and dumped her body in the nearby water body. The girl's parents and neighbours searched for her as she did not return home. During their search, people noticed that Sumon was standing in water and asked them to look for the girl elsewhere. People became suspicious and searched the place where Sumon was standing and found Lamia's body.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital and arrested the couple.
During primary interrogation, the couple admitted to murdering the schoolgirl and dumping her body.    -UNB



