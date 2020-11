Death anniv

Today is the 7th death anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Karim, adviser to Eastern Media and founder of Izzatpur Primary and High School, says a press release.On the occasion, doa and mahfil wiil be held at his home Izzatpur village and on the 7th floor 51, Motijheel of Red Crescent Building in the capital's Motijheel area after Asr prayers. -Press Release