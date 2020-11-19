Govt constructing 47 buffer fertilizer godowns

The government is constructing 47 buffer fertiliser godowns across the country for increasing the stock of fertiliser during the peak season and properly distributing it among the dealers for supplying to the farmers quickly.

Out of the 47 godowns, the construction of 13 buffer godowns at a cost of about Taka 602 crore is going on in the full swing.

The duration of the project, taken up to build 13 buffer warehouses in different districts for preservation and distribution of fertilizer, is from January 2017 to June 2020. Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) is implementing the project.

The districts, where the 13 warehouses are being built, are: Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Sherpur, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Pabna, Gaibandha, Chapainawabganj, Jashore, Rajbari, Netrakona, Gopalganj and Barishal.

The government has taken another project for constructing the remaining 34 godowns for adequate fertiliser storage. Land acquisition for the godowns is moving fast.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder said the government is working to achieve self-sufficiency in fertilizer production by reducing import dependence.

"World-class fertilizer factories are being set up to increase the country's fertilizer production capacity by setting up environment-friendly high-tech and energy-efficient fertilizer factories," he added.

He informed that the government will gradually set up buffer warehouses at every district to facilitate the storage and distribution of fertilizer.

Project Director of the 13 buffer godowns in different districts for preservation and distribution of fertiliser, AKM Habibullah said the construction of two buffer godowns has already completed.

He informed that now the government meets the demand of 25 lakh tonnes urea through importing at least 60 to 70 percent from other countries.

He said currently, the government uses 25 emergency godowns of Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) to store urea.

So, the Industries Ministry has taken the initiative to construct the buffer godowns and after completing the 13 godowns, fertilizer storage capacity will be 1.30 lakh tones, he added.

A senior official of the Industries Ministry said some 2 lakh tonnes of urea fertiliser is left in the open air every year as the existing godowns have capacity limitation, causing big losses to the state coffer because of wastage and quality deterioration of a large amount of urea. -BSS







