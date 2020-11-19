Video
CU celebrates 54th founding anniv

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University (CU) Prof Dr Shireen Akhter cutting a cake celebrating the 54th founding anniversary of CU on the campus on Wednesday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: Authorities of Chittagong University (CU) observed its 54th founding anniversary on Wednesday maintaining the health guidelines amid the Cocid-19 pandemic.
Teachers and students of the university organised a discussion while CU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Shireen Akhter presided over.
Earlier in the morning, CU VC Prof Shireen Akhter inaugurated the day's programme placing floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the campus.
The university situated at a place 20 miles away from the city over 1753 acres of land.
Started with the classes of M.A. of Bangla, English, History and Economics departments under the Faculty of Arts in 1966 with only 200 students and seven teachers. Presently it has 46 departments, 5 institutes with more than 25000 students, 900 teachers, 400 officers and 2000 staffs.


