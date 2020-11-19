

Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection



However, adding woe to the Corona curse, now Dengue fever has also joined in. With increasing number of dengue patients, health authorities reported 20 new cases across the country up until Tuesday morning. And 19 of the new cases were reported from Dhaka alone. We must not forget the grim Dengue scenario of last year as 101,354 dengue cases were recorded with the mosquito-borne disease, killing 179 people. Just last month, the cases shot up to 163 and after only two weeks, November's caseload stands at 258 and looks all set to go up higher.



The health crisis has understandably expanded on two fronts. As much as awareness remains the key for fighting the two deadly diseases, following health guidelines and using protective gears come hand in hand.



As far as Dengue is concerned, we do not expect the two City Corporation authorities to repeat their failures this year. On that note - potential mosquito breeding grounds, garbage depots and the city's water bodies must be frequently sprayed with high-quality mosquito spray. Source reduction can be effective when performed regularly, especially when members of a community are mobilised and educated about vector control.



Following the spike in C - 19 death and detection rates, it is upsetting to note that most city dwellers yet remains starkly indifferent by not using face masks. Previously we had repeatedly stressed on the need for following heath guidelines. To add an extra recommendation, only strict measures in airports will not result in the desired outcome when there is community transmission. We have to deploy community volunteers and provide livelihood to the poor during quarantine; there is a need for investment here and we believe, it will not go in vain.



Concurrently, whatever steps the government initiates beyond scientific measures, will not work. We have to detect, trace, isolate and treat every case scientifically.



It is also time for our media houses to launch an intense countrywide campaign to raise awareness. We will have to combat the Coronavirus and Dengue fever together, not separately.

As we had anticipated earlier, the country on Tuesday witnessed the highest number of death and detection in Covid - 19 cases as 39 people died. 2, 212 have been tested positive on the same day. The latest infection rate was 13.83 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.97 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.However, adding woe to the Corona curse, now Dengue fever has also joined in. With increasing number of dengue patients, health authorities reported 20 new cases across the country up until Tuesday morning. And 19 of the new cases were reported from Dhaka alone. We must not forget the grim Dengue scenario of last year as 101,354 dengue cases were recorded with the mosquito-borne disease, killing 179 people. Just last month, the cases shot up to 163 and after only two weeks, November's caseload stands at 258 and looks all set to go up higher.The health crisis has understandably expanded on two fronts. As much as awareness remains the key for fighting the two deadly diseases, following health guidelines and using protective gears come hand in hand.As far as Dengue is concerned, we do not expect the two City Corporation authorities to repeat their failures this year. On that note - potential mosquito breeding grounds, garbage depots and the city's water bodies must be frequently sprayed with high-quality mosquito spray. Source reduction can be effective when performed regularly, especially when members of a community are mobilised and educated about vector control.Following the spike in C - 19 death and detection rates, it is upsetting to note that most city dwellers yet remains starkly indifferent by not using face masks. Previously we had repeatedly stressed on the need for following heath guidelines. To add an extra recommendation, only strict measures in airports will not result in the desired outcome when there is community transmission. We have to deploy community volunteers and provide livelihood to the poor during quarantine; there is a need for investment here and we believe, it will not go in vain.Concurrently, whatever steps the government initiates beyond scientific measures, will not work. We have to detect, trace, isolate and treat every case scientifically.It is also time for our media houses to launch an intense countrywide campaign to raise awareness. We will have to combat the Coronavirus and Dengue fever together, not separately.