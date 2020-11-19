Corona vaccine should be free for poor people

Dear Sir



Researchers worldwide are working around the clock to find vaccine against Covid-19. Delightfully, a number of vaccines are being experimented in different levels. It's a good sign for the people of all walks of life.



Recently, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna informed that their vaccines, in the initial finding, are 94.5 per cent effective in respective experiments. Hopefully, other vaccines may come in the market with greater efficiency. Reportedly, million doses of vaccine will be imported in 2021 in the country. The goal of the manufacturers should be ensure low cost covid-19 vaccines to poor countries. At the same time, proper distribution and maintenance also should be ensured. A vaccine will be a vital tool for curbing the pandemic and we are encouraged by the preliminary results of the clinical trials.



We hope that, effective vaccines will be available soon. And proper use of them will also be ensured. The World Health Organisation should put effort to distribute free vaccines to the poor people, especially in Africa.



Shruti Raikwar

Ujjain, India

