Ways to end road crashes

Road fatalities take a heavy toll for the countries such as India, China, Bangladesh and some countries of Africa and similarly lower rates of road deaths and road injuries can be found in the developed world. It is estimated that 74 per cent of road traffic deaths occur in middle-income countries and the situation may be even worse in low income countries.



According to the report of a road safety movement, road accidents have risen sharply as in 2019 at least 5,227 people died in 4,702 accidents whereas 4,439 people died in 3,103 road accidents in 2018. Last year buses, trucks and covered vans contributed to 47 per cent of the accidents while 23 per cent involved motorcyclists.



Around one-fourth accidents in Bangladesh occur on city roads. It may seem ridiculous but pertinent to say; how selfish the city drivers are! How time conscious they are! You may be surprised to see their driving skills as soon as the traffic signal goes green and allows vehicles to run again. This time they are found to run in the race using every trial to take over others.



However, the causes of road accidents may be many but some are common to observe such as illiterate and unskilled drivers, faulty vehicles and roads, poor traffic management, reckless driving and carelessness of the commuters, etc.

Obviously, things go tougher if drivers' misdoings are unaddressed. For example, you may commonly find in cities that drivers stop their vehicles at the traffic signal grasping the left lane though they wish to go along. This is certainly an offence but do they get punished for their intentional wrongdoing?



On top of that, many drivers hardly understand digital traffic signals. It is commonly observed that sometimes drivers hand over the steering to their helpers which may lead to drastic accidents.



Also for a couple of years the desperate drivesof motor-bike riders are found across the cities and the number of motor bikes has grown significantly for passenger-ride sharing services. As they are operated for business purpose, they drive desperately risking their own life along with passengers'. It seems that time matters the more than life.



Undoubtedly, one accident adds life-long sufferings for the victim's family and the loss is repairable. The dreams of thousands' mothers are shattered due to their children' tragic death or life-time impairment. This sudden shock is intolerable for many parents making them more vulnerable that may accelerate their early death.



Reports say that in developing countries road accidents take a heavy toll on the poor and on economy. It is estimated that Bangladesh faces the financial loss of around Tk25, 000 crore, that is 1% of the GDP due to road accidents every year.



Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa) led by Ilias Kanchan, founder and chairman of Nischa over the years is raising their voice to prevent road crashes and the volunteer organization is undertaking many activities along with making people conscious to avert the menace that is taking away valuable lives every day .



But the question is pertinent to ask; how far they have achieved success in this regard? Certainly not, as many challenges on the way have made the situation more vulnerable and in many cases they have nothing but to observe the situation with a heartache.

Thanks to Road Safety Movement 2018. Two years ago thousands of students protested on the streets, demanding safer roads following an incident that a speeding bus killed two school students. Almost a month they protested on the streets and made an example that helped to control traffic system across the country in a good way.

That time no news of accidents were heard in the city. But it is pertinent to raise a question; was the road safety movement worthwhile? Indeed not, if it were, then we would not have had many road crashes every day.



However, it was noteworthy that the government consented to the demands of the protestors, quickly enacted the Road Transport Act that the driver is subjected to face capital punishment for somebody's death by their rash driving. But how far law can save people if we are not accountable to us?



The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made a significant development in the communications system of the country adopting various policies. The roads have been improved, the number of foot over bridges have increased and many fly-overs have been constructed to avert traffic load on the roads that can contribute to smooth communications across the country and have fewer risk to road causalities.



Recently, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities concerned to carry out dope tests of drivers. It is a good initiative as if they are not drunkard, the rate of road causalities will decrease.



To combat this ongoing menace it is imperative to provide adequate training to drivers and make them aware of reckless driving and evil racing. In this regard, law enforcing agencies should take strict action against the offenders plying vehicles on the roads as it is very important to prioritize overall management to check road crashes.



It is a must to install more cameras along with speed-guns at every accident-prone area to prevent drivers from getting involved in racing. Callous pedestrians should be discouraged by law to stop crossing alongside. More importantly, public awareness should be spiked as much as it needs to control the unexpected road crashes and for this, there finds no alternatives to be the responsible citizens of the country.

The writer teaches at Prime University











