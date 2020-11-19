Video
Home Countryside

Old man dies of corona in Thakurgaon

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, Nov 18: An old man, 75, of Ranisankail Upazila in the district died of corona at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital on Monday noon.
He had been suffering from various ailments including diabetes and high blood pressure for long.
He became corona positive one week back. Since then he had been taking treatment at home. As his condition worsened on Saturday last, he admitted to Ranisankail Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Dinajpur Hospital where he died on Monday noon.
Thakurgaon Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the matter on Monday         afternoon.





