Four to die, three get life term in three districts

Separate courts in three districts- Bogura, Kishoreganj and Kushtia, sentenced four persons to death and three others to life-term imprisonment on different charges on Tuesday.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced three persons to death for killing a sand trader.

District and Sessions Judge Naresh Chandra Sarker delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts Maruf Raihan, 36, Mohammad Manik, 25, and Mohammad Sayeedi. They were also fined Tk 10,000 each. The court, however, acquitted five persons as their guilt was not proved.

According to the prosecution, Hazrat Ali Mondal, a sand trader, was hacked to death near the local councillor's office in Nishindara area of the district town on April 16, 2017.

Later, the deceased's mother filed a case accusing eight persons.

Following this, police submitted charge sheet on November 21, 2017.

KISHOREGANJ: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death and two others to life-term imprisonment for killing a man.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim declared the verdict against the death row convict Abdullah of Paschim Jawar Shantipur Village in Tarail Upazila and also fined him Tk 1 lakh. The other life-term convicts are Marfat Mia and Abdul Wahab. They were also fined Tk 1 lakh each.

According to the prosecution, on the morning of October 30, 2010, Abdullah's son had a quarrel with Ujjal Miah, son of the victim Ashid Miah of Biripara Village. As Ashid Mia tried to stop his son, the accused beat him with a bamboo stick, leaving him dead on the spot.

The next day, the victim's brother Mohammad Anish Mia filed a murder case with Tarail Police Station (PS) accusing five.

After investigation, police submitted charge sheet to the court accusing five persons.

KUSHTIA: A tribunal in the district on Tuesday delivered its verdict in a rape case in just three working days.

District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Munshi M Moshiar Rahman handed down the judgement in presence of the convict.

This is the fastest disposal of a rape case in the district. The case was filed one-and-a-half months ago.

Convict Abdul Quader, superintendent of Sirajul Ulum Mariam Nesa Women's Madrasa in Mirpur Upazila, was also fined Tk 1 lakh. In default, he will have to serve one year more in jail.

According to the prosecution, Abdul Quader violated an eighth grader twice on October 3 and 4.

The victim's father filed a case on October 5 in this connection.

Following this, police arrested the madrasa super the same day.

Sub-Inspector of Mirpur PS Atiq, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted chargesheet accusing him on October 13.

