Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four to die, three get life term in three districts

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in three districts- Bogura, Kishoreganj and Kushtia, sentenced four persons to death and three others to life-term imprisonment on different charges on Tuesday.
BOGURA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced three persons to death for killing a sand trader.
District and Sessions Judge Naresh Chandra Sarker delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts Maruf Raihan, 36, Mohammad Manik, 25, and Mohammad Sayeedi. They were also fined Tk 10,000 each. The court, however, acquitted five persons as their guilt was not proved.
According to the prosecution, Hazrat Ali Mondal, a sand trader, was hacked to death near the local councillor's office in Nishindara area of the district town on April 16, 2017.
Later, the deceased's mother filed a case accusing eight persons.
Following this, police submitted charge sheet on November 21, 2017.
KISHOREGANJ: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death and two others to life-term imprisonment for killing a man.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim declared the verdict against the death row convict Abdullah of Paschim Jawar Shantipur Village in Tarail Upazila and also fined him Tk 1 lakh. The other life-term convicts are Marfat Mia and Abdul Wahab. They were also fined Tk 1 lakh each.
According to the prosecution, on the morning of October 30, 2010, Abdullah's son had a quarrel with Ujjal Miah, son of the victim Ashid Miah of Biripara Village. As Ashid Mia tried to stop his son, the accused beat him with a bamboo stick, leaving him dead on the spot.
The next day, the victim's brother Mohammad Anish Mia filed a murder case with Tarail Police Station (PS) accusing five.
After investigation, police submitted charge sheet to the court accusing five persons.
KUSHTIA: A tribunal in the district on Tuesday delivered its verdict in a rape case in just three working days.
District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Munshi M Moshiar Rahman handed down the judgement in presence of the convict.
This is the fastest disposal of a rape case in the district. The case was filed one-and-a-half months ago.
Convict Abdul Quader, superintendent of Sirajul Ulum Mariam Nesa Women's Madrasa in Mirpur Upazila, was also fined Tk 1 lakh. In default, he will have to serve one year more in jail.
According to the prosecution, Abdul Quader violated an eighth grader twice on October 3 and 4.
The victim's father filed a case on October 5 in this connection.
Following this, police arrested the madrasa super the same day.
Sub-Inspector of Mirpur PS Atiq, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted chargesheet accusing him on October 13.
The tribunal framed charges against the madrasa super on November 12.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Old man dies of corona in Thakurgaon
An orientation meeting on Consumer Rights Protection Act
Four to die, three get life term in three districts
Two persons murdered in two districts
Three found dead in three districts
With a view to stopping women and children repression and freeing the country
Corruption rampant in dev works in Shariatpur
Eleven nabbed with drugs in 6 dists


Latest News
Govt officials outnumber politicians in siphoning off money abroad: FM
DU student rape case verdict Thursday
German company to relocate factory from Poland to Bangladesh
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban
Power supply restored to Sylhet after 31 hours
New Zealand Police introduce hijab to uniform
BNP practices anarchy, politics of killing: Quader
Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge
Experts fear sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in winter: PM
Salah returns second positive Covid test
Most Read News
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Human chain demands for rebuilding M’sing school
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men get bail
Two held with hemp in Kurigram
Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee
Home Minister tests COVID-19 negative for 4th time
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
21 COVID deaths, 2,111 cases in 24 hrs
Power outage hits Sylhet
Violence and politics in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft