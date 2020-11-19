Two persons murdered in two districts

Two persons including a woman were murdered and five others injured in separate incidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

JOYPURHAT: A housewife was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Monika Rani, 25, was the wife of Anukul Mohanta of Belamla Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Anukul, a construction worker, was a drug addict. He often used to torture Monika. He killed her at night over family feud, hid the body under the bed and fled away taking his five-year-old son.

The deceased's father-in-law Haren Mohanta saw the body on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sadar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to arrest Anukul Mohanta.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed and five others were injured in a clash over interest money at Mahishber Village in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Akkas Mia, 40, was the son of late Maraz Mia of the village.

Nasirnagar PS Inspector (Investigation) Kabir Hossen confirmed the incident and said, Ruhul Amin and Hossen Ali of the village had money-related dispute. Following this, people of the two groups locked in a clash about 10am on Monday, leaving six injured.

Of them, seriously injured Akkas Mia was rushed to Zila Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.

