Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two persons murdered in two districts

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a woman were murdered and five others injured in separate incidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Brahmanbaria, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: A housewife was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Monika Rani, 25, was the wife of Anukul Mohanta of Belamla Village in the upazila.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Anukul, a construction worker, was a drug addict. He often used to torture Monika. He killed her at night over family feud, hid the body under the bed and fled away taking his five-year-old son.  
The deceased's father-in-law Haren Mohanta saw the body on Wednesday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sadar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to arrest Anukul Mohanta.
BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed and five others were injured in a clash over interest money at Mahishber Village in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Akkas Mia, 40, was the son of late Maraz Mia of the village.
Nasirnagar PS Inspector (Investigation) Kabir Hossen confirmed the incident and said, Ruhul Amin and Hossen Ali of the village had money-related dispute. Following this, people of the two groups locked in a clash about 10am on Monday, leaving six injured.
Of them, seriously injured Akkas Mia was rushed to Zila Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Old man dies of corona in Thakurgaon
An orientation meeting on Consumer Rights Protection Act
Four to die, three get life term in three districts
Two persons murdered in two districts
Three found dead in three districts
With a view to stopping women and children repression and freeing the country
Corruption rampant in dev works in Shariatpur
Eleven nabbed with drugs in 6 dists


Latest News
Govt officials outnumber politicians in siphoning off money abroad: FM
DU student rape case verdict Thursday
German company to relocate factory from Poland to Bangladesh
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban
Power supply restored to Sylhet after 31 hours
New Zealand Police introduce hijab to uniform
BNP practices anarchy, politics of killing: Quader
Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge
Experts fear sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in winter: PM
Salah returns second positive Covid test
Most Read News
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Human chain demands for rebuilding M’sing school
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men get bail
Two held with hemp in Kurigram
Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee
Home Minister tests COVID-19 negative for 4th time
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
21 COVID deaths, 2,111 cases in 24 hrs
Power outage hits Sylhet
Violence and politics in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft