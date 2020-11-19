Three found dead in three districts

Three persons including a 17-day-old minor girl were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Mymensingh and Bagerhat, on Wednesday.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from a clinic in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Arifa Jannat, 21, was a receptionist at Islamia Clinic and Digital Diagnostic Centre in Nazipur Municipality of the upazila, and the daughter of Mizanur Rahman of Maishar Village in Dhamoirhat Upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Arifa had been working at the clinic for one year, and had been living in a room there.

Locals saw her body hanging from the ceiling fan in her room in the morning and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father alleged her daughter was killed and later, the body was hanged from the fan.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patnitala Police Station (PS) Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident adding that, she might have committed suicide.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered a man's hanging body from a jackfruit tree in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Md Abdul Qadir was a Saudi expat and the son of Md Shamsur Rahman of Bulbuler Bazaar area under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Qadir was deported from Saudi Arabia for his mental illness. In the morning, one of his neighbours saw his body hanging from the tree and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the body bore injury marks on its head.

Police arrested three persons for questioning and a case was filed with Gafargaon PS in this connection.

The PS OC Anukul Sarker confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: A 17-day-old minor girl, who went missing on Sunday, was found dead in a pond in Gabtola Village under Morrelganj Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Sanjida Akhter Sohana, daughter of Sujan Khan and Shanta Akhter, was sleeping with her parents at home. At sometimes of early Wednesday, she was stolen.

The deceased's paternal grandfather Md Ali Hossen Khan filed a case with Morrelganj Police Station in this connection.

Locals said they searched in the pond but she could not be found. Later, the floating body was found in the pond at early hours.

Morrelganj PS OC Thakur Das Mondal said on information, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







