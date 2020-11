With a view to stopping women and children repression and freeing the country





With a view to stopping women and children repression and freeing the country from drug abuse, some members of Bandarban Adventure Sports Club started a cycling campaign under the management of Bandarban Zila Parishad. Chairman of the Parishad Kyaw Shwe Hla inaugurated the campaign from parishad premises in the town on Wednesday morning. photo: observer