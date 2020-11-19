Video
Home Countryside

Corruption rampant in dev works in Shariatpur

Lack of supervision by engineering department alleged

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Abul Bashar

SHARIATPUR, Nov 18: There have been allegations of corruption in development works including construction of new buildings for various educational institutions by the district Education Engineering Department (EED).
There is no supervision of the development works worth crores of taka.
Locals have complained that some unscrupulous contractors are selling the work order to other contractors instead of doing it themselves, which does not comply with the rules.
The government is investing crores of taka for development works including construction of new buildings at different educational institutions in Shariatpur. But due to the lack of supervision by the concerned authorities, the money is being wasted in most cases.
According to district EED office and local sources, construction work of a new four-storey building for Manua Ahle Sunnah Dakhil Madrasa is underway in Manua Village under Chhaygaon Union in Bhedarganj Upazila of the district.
In 2018-19 financial year, a contractor M/s Bani Corporation got the work order to construct the building at Tk 2.93 crore. Allegations of massive corruption in the construction of the building have been levelled against the contractor. Locals have reacted angrily to the construction work where low quality materials are being used.
District EED has also been widely accused of negligence in supervising the work.
Locals including Billal Chhayal, Khokon Daftari and Mamun of Manua area complained that very low quality materials are being used to construct the building. They have expressed concern that the building may collapse after a few days and cause accidents.
Superintendent of the madrasa Maulana Abul Kalam Abdur Rob said, "We don't understand engineering well."
Contractor Nipul Krishna Malo said, "There are no irregularities in the construction of the building. We are working in the presence of engineers and according to schedule."
Assistant Engineer of District EED Emdad Hossain said, "Although our manpower in Shariatpur is a bit less, we are getting the works well done from the contractors. However, there may be some errors."


