Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:42 AM
Diverse team likely as Biden names aides to key White House posts

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

WASHINGTON, Nov 18:  US President-elect Joe Biden announced on Tuesday he has appointed nine close campaign aides to key White House positions as he fleshes out a diverse leadership team less than a week after naming his chief of staff.
The new appointees - some of the first among hundreds that Biden will name to the White House in the coming months - include his 2020 campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon being named deputy chief of staff. The 44-year-old will serve under White House chief of staff Ron Klain, whom Biden appointed last week.
A veteran of seven presidential campaigns, O'Malley Dillon served as deputy campaign manager for Barack Obama's successful 2012 reelection effort. Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, a House Democrat from Louisiana, was named senior advisor to the president. The African-American lawmaker, 47, will leave his seat in Congress to take his White House job when Biden is inaugurated on January 20. Biden also named Mike Donilon, a chief strategist for his campaign and a veteran Democratic tactician, to serve as senior advisor to the president.
Other appointments include the chief of staff and senior advisor to incoming First Lady Jill Biden, a counsel to the president and a director of Oval Office operations. The appointments come as President Donald Trump continues to challenge the results of the Nov 3 election and refuses to concede the race to Biden, and as his administration has declined to formally cooperate with Biden's transition team.
That means Biden may need some Republican support to get his picks confirmed, and would face severe headwinds if he chooses far-left nominees like Senator Elizabeth Warren or Senator Bernie Sanders. Here are some of the politicians, diplomats, businesswomen and defense experts jockeying for spots in Biden's inner circle:  
Former UN ambassador and national security advisor Susan Rice, an experienced foreign policy hand, worked closely with Biden when he was vice president. She would need little on-the-job training in the critical post, freeing up Biden to address the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic woes.    -AFP


