

Xi to take spotlight at Asia-Pacific summit in Trump’s absence

Last week, 15 countries signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the China-backed accord, which excludes the United States, will loom large over the virtual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) hosted by Malaysia. A dozen of APEC's 21 members signed up to RCEP.

Trump's absence follows his defeat in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, though he has yet to concede and begin a transfer of government to President-elect Joe Biden.

The one and only APEC summit Trump attended was hosted by Vietnam in 2017.

The U.S. has yet to name a head of delegation for this summit, though Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun attended an APEC ministerial meeting on Monday.

Malaysian Trade Minister Azmin Ali admitted on Tuesday there were disagreements among member states over the "level of ambition" in pursuing APEC's vision and approaches on multilateral trade and economic integration.

Deadly riots forced hosts Chile to cancel last year's summit. And in 2018, APEC failed to agree on a joint communique, the first time in the bloc's history, as the United States and China stood at opposing ends of talks on trade and investments. -REUTERS





KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18: Fresh from the success of creating the world's largest free trade region, China's President Xi Jinping will be among the speakers on Thursday heralding a Asia-Pacific virtual summit that U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to skip.Last week, 15 countries signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the China-backed accord, which excludes the United States, will loom large over the virtual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) hosted by Malaysia. A dozen of APEC's 21 members signed up to RCEP.Trump's absence follows his defeat in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, though he has yet to concede and begin a transfer of government to President-elect Joe Biden.The one and only APEC summit Trump attended was hosted by Vietnam in 2017.The U.S. has yet to name a head of delegation for this summit, though Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun attended an APEC ministerial meeting on Monday.Malaysian Trade Minister Azmin Ali admitted on Tuesday there were disagreements among member states over the "level of ambition" in pursuing APEC's vision and approaches on multilateral trade and economic integration.Deadly riots forced hosts Chile to cancel last year's summit. And in 2018, APEC failed to agree on a joint communique, the first time in the bloc's history, as the United States and China stood at opposing ends of talks on trade and investments. -REUTERS