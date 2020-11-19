Video
Germany turns on coach Loew after Spain debacle

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

BERLIN, NOV 18: Germany coach Joachim Loew faces the biggest crisis of his 14-year reign after their historic drubbing by Spain with pundits and the media questioning Wednesday whether he should lead the team into next year's European championship finals.
The 6-0 drubbing in Seville on Tuesday was Germany's heaviest defeat for 89 years as Spain completely dominated the Nations League match in Seville.
The Bild daily was blunt in its assessment, headlining its coverage: "Loew should offer to resign."
"Just seven months before the Euro, the German FA has to answer the question whether Joachim Loew is still the right man for the tournament," the paper said.
Ferran Torres scored a brilliant hat-trick as Spain attacked at will with Loew's Germany side offering little resistance as they slumped to their heaviest defeat since losing 6-0 in Berlin against Austria in 1931.
Loew batted off questions about his future in the post-match press conference.
"You have to ask others. I can't answer that spontaneously," he replied when asked if he was worried about his job.
Loew led Germany to the 2014 World Cup but the credit from that triumph was largely dissipated by the debacle at the 2018 finals in Russia when Germany crashed out in the group phase.
Loew's contract with the German federation runs until the 2022 World Cup and he appears to still have the support of Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff.    -AFP


