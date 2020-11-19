Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Biplob out to dazzle with cherry in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Biplob out to dazzle with cherry in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Biplob out to dazzle with cherry in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Fortune Barishal leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob expected to come all guns blazing in the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup in a bid to contribute his side in best way.
Biplob who played seven T20 Internationals for Bangladesh so far and tagged as a T20 bowler said in this regard that he has a personal plan which he would try to execute in the proper way.
The youngster couldn't dazzle with cherry as it was expected in the BCB President's Cup in which he took just three wickets in three matches for Mahmudullah XI. But he now wants to leave a mark in the upcoming tournament, shrugging off that disappointing performance in the last tournament.
"Of course, I have a plan. We are going to play a T20 tournament after a long time and so I would try to cope with this format as early as possible," he said here today.
"I would try to perform well for my side in every match. I have a plan to contribute for the side in match by match as best way as I can to do."
The young leggie said that the upcoming T20 tournament will play a vital role in helping the players prepare for the International cricket.
"We were not in the training for T20 cricket for a long time. We haven't any preparation for T20 cricket also in fact. Since a tournament is being organized, there is a chance to prove ourselves," he remarked.
"By this tournament, we also can take a good preparation for the International cricket. So, it's a good tournament for us."
He at the same time dubbed Fortune Barishal as a balanced team, saying that they would fight for the championship title.
"Our team combination has been really good. The team was formed with the players who had played well recently. So we'll fight for the championship title," he concluded.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil, Argentina win as Uruguay's Cavani sent off
Germany turns on coach Loew after Spain debacle
Biplob out to dazzle with cherry in Bangabandhu T20 Cup
England to tour Pakistan for first time since 2009 attack
Shahid Afridi's arrival in Sri Lanka to be delayed
Shakib gets gunman for his security
Bangladesh U-19's camp begins Nov 22
Tamim's Qalandars fails to overcome final hurdle in PSL


Latest News
Govt officials outnumber politicians in siphoning off money abroad: FM
DU student rape case verdict Thursday
German company to relocate factory from Poland to Bangladesh
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban
Power supply restored to Sylhet after 31 hours
New Zealand Police introduce hijab to uniform
BNP practices anarchy, politics of killing: Quader
Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge
Experts fear sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in winter: PM
Salah returns second positive Covid test
Most Read News
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Human chain demands for rebuilding M’sing school
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men get bail
Two held with hemp in Kurigram
Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee
Home Minister tests COVID-19 negative for 4th time
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
21 COVID deaths, 2,111 cases in 24 hrs
Power outage hits Sylhet
Violence and politics in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft