

Biplob out to dazzle with cherry in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Biplob who played seven T20 Internationals for Bangladesh so far and tagged as a T20 bowler said in this regard that he has a personal plan which he would try to execute in the proper way.

The youngster couldn't dazzle with cherry as it was expected in the BCB President's Cup in which he took just three wickets in three matches for Mahmudullah XI. But he now wants to leave a mark in the upcoming tournament, shrugging off that disappointing performance in the last tournament.

"Of course, I have a plan. We are going to play a T20 tournament after a long time and so I would try to cope with this format as early as possible," he said here today.

"I would try to perform well for my side in every match. I have a plan to contribute for the side in match by match as best way as I can to do."

The young leggie said that the upcoming T20 tournament will play a vital role in helping the players prepare for the International cricket.

"We were not in the training for T20 cricket for a long time. We haven't any preparation for T20 cricket also in fact. Since a tournament is being organized, there is a chance to prove ourselves," he remarked.

"By this tournament, we also can take a good preparation for the International cricket. So, it's a good tournament for us."

He at the same time dubbed Fortune Barishal as a balanced team, saying that they would fight for the championship title.

"Our team combination has been really good. The team was formed with the players who had played well recently. So we'll fight for the championship title," he concluded. -BSS









