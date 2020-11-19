Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England to tour Pakistan for first time since 2009 attack

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LONDON, NOV 18: England cricketers will tour Pakistan for the first time since a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, the English and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.
England will play two Twenty20 internationals in Karachi on October 14 and 15 next year in a move hailed as a "significant moment for both nations" by the ECB's chief executive officer Tom Harrison.
"It's a real pleasure to announce that the England men's IT20 squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021," said Harrison in a statement. "This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nations."
Harrison added that the priority would be to ensure the squad operated under the greatest security possible.
"As always, the safety and welfare of our players and staff will be paramount," he said. "We are working closely with the PCB to ensure all the necessary plans are in place, especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols and of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing Covid-19 pandemic."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil, Argentina win as Uruguay's Cavani sent off
Germany turns on coach Loew after Spain debacle
Biplob out to dazzle with cherry in Bangabandhu T20 Cup
England to tour Pakistan for first time since 2009 attack
Shahid Afridi's arrival in Sri Lanka to be delayed
Shakib gets gunman for his security
Bangladesh U-19's camp begins Nov 22
Tamim's Qalandars fails to overcome final hurdle in PSL


Latest News
Govt officials outnumber politicians in siphoning off money abroad: FM
DU student rape case verdict Thursday
German company to relocate factory from Poland to Bangladesh
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban
Power supply restored to Sylhet after 31 hours
New Zealand Police introduce hijab to uniform
BNP practices anarchy, politics of killing: Quader
Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge
Experts fear sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in winter: PM
Salah returns second positive Covid test
Most Read News
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Human chain demands for rebuilding M’sing school
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men get bail
Two held with hemp in Kurigram
Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee
Home Minister tests COVID-19 negative for 4th time
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
21 COVID deaths, 2,111 cases in 24 hrs
Power outage hits Sylhet
Violence and politics in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft