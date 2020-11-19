Video
Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:41 AM
Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Shakib gets gunman for his security

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got an armed security guard after receiving a death threat.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made this arrangement as part of his personal security, said the CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.
"Since he has been threatened through social media, this measure has been taken as part of his security.
Terming, the incident a matter of concern, he further said, "Of course, the matter is worrying. Such a thing can never be desired. We took immediate action after learning this. We have talked to the concerned authority. They are also taking action as soon as possible."
A man, named Mohsin Talukdar from Talukdarpara area in Shahpur under Sylhet Sadar upazila, threatened to kill Shakib Al Hasan on a Facebook live video uploaded on November 15 after 12am.
He was seen brandishing a sharp weapon - threatening the all-rounder for inaugurating a puja mandap in India's Kolkata on Thursday.
In the video, Mohsin mentioned his name and said that Shakib has "hurt religious sentiments of Muslims by inaugurating a puja mandap and he must be killed".
The celebrated all-rounder later denied  inaugurating puja mandap but still issued a public apology from Facebook live.
Police however arrested Mohsin.     -BSS


