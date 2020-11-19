Video
Bangladesh U-19's camp begins Nov 22

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The Bangladesh Under-19 team will start their camp from November 22 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS).
The team will play five 50-over matches in their two-week long camp in Sylhet, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release revealed on Wednesday.
Before the start of the training camp, all of the team members will have to undergo a Covid-19 test on November 21. Only the members who will return negative in the test will travel to Sylhet by road, the press release added.
The BCB decided to postpone the Under-19 camp earlier as a precautionary measure after several players showed symptoms of Covid-19.
The camp was expected to run for a month that time after it began on October 1 but had to be stopped as BCB officials confirmed that three players have been found to report corona positive.    -BSS


