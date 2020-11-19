Tamim's Qalandars fails to overcome final hurdle in PSL

Tamim Iqbal made highest in team's total but Lahore Qalandars failed to overcome a spirited Karachi Kings in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi on Tuesday night.

Riding on opener Babar Azam's superb 49 ball-63 (not out), Karachi Kings lifted their maiden PSL title, beating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets.

In what looked like an absolutely slow pitch, apart from Tamim, all of the batsmen of Qalandars failed to deliver in the most crucial game. Tamim, the Bangladesh ODI captain, scored 35 off 38 with four fours and one six as Qalandars put up a mediocre 134-7 in the stipulated 20 overs. Karachi Kings cantered to the victory with 135-5 in 18.4 overs.

Tamim along with Fakhar Zaman gave the side a steady start, sharing 68 runs in 10 overs. Zaman made 27 off 24 but once the partnership was broken with the dismissal of Tamim, other batsmen couldn't capitalize on the start, leaving the side in a tricky state.

Captain Sohail Akhtar and David Wiese were the other two notable scorers with identical 14 runs.

Babar Azam, however, played a one-man show in Karachi's victory. His 63 (not out), designed with seven fours was the team's highest scorer while the second highest came from the willow of Chadwick Walton who made 22.

Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain grabbed two wickets apiece for Qalandars. -BSS







