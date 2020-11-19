Nepal team manager Madhu infected with Corona!

Video
Football in new normal

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Madhu Sudan Upadhyay, the manager of Nepal national football team that came in Dhaka and played two FIFA friendly matches against the host, is tested positive for Coronavirus Disease on Tuesday night.
Alike the host, the Nepal booters, coaches and officials were tested for the virus reputedly. They were tested for the first time after arriving in Dhaka, second time before the first match and for the third time before the second match.
Samples for the third test were submitted Monday while the result came at night on Tuesday a few moments after the second match.
Madhu Sudan was admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) without more ado.
Since all others of Nepal team are safe for now, they will be flying for home today. Their manager may join them a few days later.


