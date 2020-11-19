

Boys leaving for Qatar today

The boys are leaving two weeks ago to maintain three-day mandatory isolation and have enough time for a few practice sessions.

Assistant coach Stuart Watkins said that the boys are ready to take any challenge. He said, "We are going to play against a strong team like Qatar. Before the match we will try to play practice matches against a comparable opponent."

Coach James Day who was in quarantine for being tested positive for Coronavirus was maintaining communication with the team management regarding team finalising and other decision.

In the absence of head coach, Stuart is administering team's practice. Regarding James Day's absence he said, "We are not worried about it. We got a good coaching team and have worked together for a long time. We have confidence in our ability to do well. Since we are going to represent the country there, we will try to play well in the match."

In the meantime, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is planning to arrange another friendly series in December. Primarily it was decided to play two friendly matches likely on 12th and 15th of December. For this, BFF invited a few countries including Sri Lanka, India, Bhutan and the Maldives. Against one of them, the boys will play the friendlies. But, who known, BFF may arrange a tri-nation series instead.









