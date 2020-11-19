SC commutes  man's death sentence to life term

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday commuted the death sentence of Imdad Sarkar to imprisonment until his natural death in jail in the case of burning his wife Reshma Khatun to death in Satkhira in 2002.

A three-judge virtual bench of Appellate Division chaired by Justice Muhammad Imman Ali issued the order after hearing of Imdad's regular criminal appeal challenging the High Court judgement.

In the verdict, the apex court said as per Section 45 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) life imprisonment will be considered as imprisonment until natural death of the accused.

On November 11, the SC had delivered its verdict but the court recalled its previous verdict on November 15 after filling a regular criminal appeal by the convict. It fixed November 17 for hearing on the appeal.

Senior Lawyer Mansuru2/l Haque Chowdhury along with ABM Bayezid stood for the appellant while Deputy Attorney general Amit Das Gupta represented the state in the court.

On February 27 in 2013 the High Court upheld his death sentence handed down to him by the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on August 11 in 2008 for killing Reshma for her family's refusal to pay Tk 20,000 in dowry.