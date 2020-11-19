Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SC commutes  man's death sentence to life term

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday commuted the death sentence of Imdad Sarkar to imprisonment until his natural death in jail in the case of burning his wife Reshma Khatun to death in Satkhira in 2002.
A three-judge virtual bench of Appellate Division chaired by Justice Muhammad Imman Ali issued the order after hearing of Imdad's regular criminal appeal challenging the High Court judgement.
In the verdict, the apex court said as per Section 45 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) life imprisonment will be considered as imprisonment until natural death of the accused.
On November 11, the SC had delivered its verdict but the court recalled its previous verdict on November 15 after filling a regular criminal appeal by the convict. It fixed November 17 for hearing on the appeal.
Senior Lawyer Mansuru2/l Haque Chowdhury along with ABM Bayezid stood for the appellant while Deputy Attorney general Amit Das Gupta represented the state in the court.
On February 27 in 2013 the High Court upheld his death sentence handed down to him by the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on August 11 in 2008 for killing Reshma for her family's refusal to pay Tk 20,000 in dowry.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC commutes  man's death sentence to life term
Air chief awards BAF colours to different units, squadrons
Overseas jobseekers for Italy warned not to deal with agency
AL secretariat meets today
Two more witnesses testify 
British firm to survey Karnaphuli River after 60 years
Ships start sailing across newly dredged channel at Mongla Port
34-hr power outage in Sylhet, Chhatak, Sunamganj


Latest News
Govt officials outnumber politicians in siphoning off money abroad: FM
DU student rape case verdict Thursday
German company to relocate factory from Poland to Bangladesh
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban
Power supply restored to Sylhet after 31 hours
New Zealand Police introduce hijab to uniform
BNP practices anarchy, politics of killing: Quader
Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge
Experts fear sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in winter: PM
Salah returns second positive Covid test
Most Read News
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Human chain demands for rebuilding M’sing school
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men get bail
Two held with hemp in Kurigram
Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee
Home Minister tests COVID-19 negative for 4th time
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
21 COVID deaths, 2,111 cases in 24 hrs
Power outage hits Sylhet
Violence and politics in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft