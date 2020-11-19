Video
Air chief awards BAF colours to different units, squadrons

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent 

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat cuts a cake on the occasion of BAF Colours Awarding Ceremony to different units and Squadrons under BAF Bashar Base in the capital on Wednesday. photo : ISPR

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat awarded BAF Colours to different units and squadrons at BAF Base Bashar in the capital on Wednesday.
On his arrival at the parade ground, the Chief of Air Staff was cordially received by Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bashar Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Nazrul Islam.
 He witnessed the parade of BangladeshAir Force Base Bashar. The parade was commanded by Group Captain Md Mukeet-ul-Alam Miah.
Air Headquarters (Unit) received BAF colours for its outstanding support to Air Headquarters and its lodger units that enabled their smooth functioning.
Thirty-one Squadron BAF received the same for its contribution and devotion in supporting the affected people in different natural calamities while upholding the prestige of Bangladesh in the United Nations peacekeeping operations for more than one and a half decades.
Provost and Security Units received BAF colours for their contribution in providing security to VVIP and addressing matters with outside agencies while ensuring BAF rights/interests. BAF Station Shamshernagar was awarded the same for providing high standard training to recruits and vehicle drivers while supporting different training missions and tasks.
Later, the air chief took part in a special munajat offered for the preservation of Bangladesh Air Force Colours.
While addressing the function, the Chief of Air Staff respectfully recalled the Greatest Bengali of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all Liberation War martyers.
He urged all ranks to pursue professional developments and better skill. He hoped that soon BAF would embark on operational activities in space and beyond. He also hoped that BAF will pioneer in the development of Aviation Sector in Bangladesh.
Congratulating all members of the recipient units and squadrons for achieving the prestigious BAF Colours, he advised them to uphold the honour, dignity and pride through patriotism and professionalism. Principal staff officers from Air Headquarters, senior officers from Armed Forces and other BAF members were present.


