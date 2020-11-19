Overseas jobseekers for Italy warned not to deal with agency

The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment on Wednesday warned overseas jobseekers for Italy not to communicate or deal with any agency or middleman.

The ministry asked them to consult with the ministry or help desk, said the ministry.

The government or private agencies are not entitled to send a worker there in accordance with the announcement of the Italian government to hire foreign and non-EU residence.

As a result, no agency or middlemen will be able to send anyone there taking money. If they do so they might be cheated, it warned.

Issuing a notice, the Expatriate Welfare Ministry warned the jobseekers claiming that a section of errant people, middlemen and agencies are taking money from jobseekers alluring them to get jobs in the European country.

On July 7 this year, Italian government gave announcement that it would recruit non-EU migrants, effective from October 12, to regulate its migratory flow of non EU citizens for 2020.







