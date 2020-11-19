Video
Thursday, 19 November, 2020
Blogger Avijit Murder

Two more witnesses testify 

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Court Correspondent

Two more witnesses gave statements before the trial court on Wednesday in blogger and writer Avijit Roy murder case.
Judge Mojibur Rahman of the Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal of Dhaka recorded the statements of the witnesses and fixed November 25 for further hearing.
The witnesses are Nur Mohammad Talukhder and Syed Abul Kalam.
A total of 24 witnesses including the two have testified so far in the case.
The case statement is that blogger and writer Avijit Roy was hacked and injured by terrorists near Suhrawardy Udyan in the TSC area of Dhaka University in the evening of February 26 in 2015.
He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the doctors declared him died.
The trial of the sensational case started on October 28 in 2019 through deposition of the victim's father, noted scholar Prof Ajay Roy.
On February 26, Avijit's father Prof Roy filed a murder case with the Shahbagh Police Station.


