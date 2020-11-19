British firm to survey Karnaphuli River after 60 years

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has signed an agreement with a British company H R Wallingford to conduct a survey of the Karnaphuli River on a larger scale after a long 60 years.

The British Company has been appointed to conduct Karnaphuli Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study on the basis of which future development works of the Chattogram Port will be taken up.

The Chairman of CPA Rear Admiral S M Abul Kalam Azad and Dr Manjurul Alam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Tuesday last.

The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh also attended the signing ceremony held at CPA Building.

Rear Admiral S M Abul Kalam Azad told the Daily Observer, "Every decision of development of any project will be taken up on the basis of the survey report."

"An exact and proper guideline will be formulated for all activities of the port on the recommendations and suggestions of the survey report." CPA Chariman said.

He also said that the dredging would be conducted from Kaptai dam to Kutubdia, if needed after the survey.

Earlier on October 29 last, the Shipping Ministry approved the British company H R Wallingford to conduct a massive survey in the river Karnaphuli.

CPA invited international tenders for "Karnaphuli Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study."

A total of 16 foreign firms took part in the bid. Of which a number 7 firms were shortlisted. CPA sent the proposal to the Ministry of Shipping for approval of the British company.

The survey of the Karnaphuli River from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, stretching nearly 210 kilometre would begin from December next. The study will be completed by ten months after the agreement is signed.

An amount of Taka 12 crore has been estimated for the survey.

The survey will focus on estimation of siltation, pollution, encroachment, installations on the banks of the river, dredging and morphological situation of the river.

Such a type of survey had been conducted in 1961 last.

According to river experts, the survey will provide adequate knowledge on the present situation of the River Karnaphuli.

The survey will help CPA take proper decision on dredging, existing condition of navigational channel of the port, depth of the riverbed, and the situation of encroachment.









