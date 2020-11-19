Ships start sailing across newly dredged channel at Mongla Port

KHULNA, Nov 18: Goods-laden ships have begun to sail across the newly dredged channel at the Mongla Port, the second largest sea port of the country.

"The new channel has more depth and saves time," said an official of the Mongla Port Authority.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Deputy Secretary of the Mongla Port Authority Mofakharul Islam, said the government had taken the decision to create a new channel at the Mongla Port Outer Bar through dredging.

In 2018, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved a project 'Dredging at Mongla Port Outer Bar Chanel' at a cost of TK 712.50 crore.

The Mongla Port Authority signed a deed with China Civil Engineering Construction Company for dredging 20-km area after completion of tender processing on December 13, 2018.

The dredging area includes Hiron Point to south Bay of Bengal and adjacent to Hiron Point area, he said.

Over 8.5 meter depth has been created in Hiron Point area while 10.5 meter depth in Harbaria area after completing 85 percent dredging works in the channel, he said adding that full dredging works will be completed by December.

Harbor Master Commander of the port authority Md Fakar Uddin said, plying of ships had become easier and time saving.

Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral of Bangladesh Navy (BN) M Shajahan said, ship docking and revenue collection would be enhanced after moving huge ships through this channel.

The main objective of the project was to increase the navigability of the Mongla Port Channel for handling ships with 10.5-metre draught.

For this, the plans were to dredge some 10.39million cubic metre of earth in the outer bar area of the port channel alongside conducting supervision by the hydraulic experts and evaluation of the impact of modeling.







