Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:40 AM
Home Back Page

34-hr power outage in Sylhet, Chhatak, Sunamganj

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Special Correspondent

Power Development Board (PDB) has failed to restore full power supply to three major town areas in Sylhet City, Sunamganj town and Chhatak upazila in the last 34 hours following the fire accident at Sylhet 120 MW power station which jeopardized public life in these areas since Tuesday morning.
"One third of Sylhet town are getting power supply through alternative ways. About two hundred people are working round-the-clock and power supply will be restored gradually," Director PDB Saiful Chowdhury told the Daily Observer on Wednesday night.
According to him the PDB's transformer has been totally damaged, the PGCB people are working there to repair the damage grid transformer. Most parts of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts plunged into darkness after the fire broke out at the 132/33KV power station in Sylhet Sadar Upazila around 11:00am yesterday.
Meanwhile, power outage has triggered water shortage in many areas. Water supply has remained suspended during the blackout, putting city residents and patients at hospitals in trouble.
"Hospitals, clinics, multi storied buildings, shopping centres, residential and commercial areas are suffering huge for power and water scarcity," our correspondent said.
The power cut has affected operations at hospitals and activities at public and private offices, he added.
A massive power outage gripped Sylhet city and its suburban area since Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at 120 MW Kumargaon Power Station. Sources say the extent of the loss is about Tk 100 crore.
Engineer Khandaker Mokammel Hossain, Power Development Board (Selling & Distribution), Sylhet, said Power connection of some pillars of Kumargaon 132/33 KV grid will resume on an experimental basis in the afternoon, he said.
"If things go smoothly, then there's a possibility to restore power in one or two areas by night (Wednesday),"he said.
Two transformers, worth Tk 70 crore were gutted in the fire while the 33 KV feeder and bar were damaged.
About 400,000 consumers in Sylhet city and its adjacent areas are suffering due to the power cut, he said.
Already, a four-member probe body, headed by the executive engineer of Sylhet Palli Bidyut Development and Distribution Division-2, was formed to look into the matter. The committee has been asked to submit its report within three working days.
Deputy Assistant Engineer of Power Grid Company Bangladesh (PGCB) MasnunAlam said the damaged transformer would be replaced soon.
The power supply can be restored after the replacement of one transformer and control board of PDB and another transformer of PGCB in the afternoon, he said.


