BANKING EVENTS

Bangladesh National Insurance Company Ltd (BNICL) Director Taif Bin Yousuf handing over fire claim cheque for Tk. 1,38,33,144.00 to Md. Anisur Rahman Khan Managing Director of Thianis Apparels Ltd. located in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) recently. Other Senior officials of both organisation are also present in that time.Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman inaugurating the newly relocated MTB Madaripur Branch at Melbourn Plaza, Main Road, Puran Bazar, Madaripur as the Chief Guest through a virtual inauguration ceremony recently. Among others, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer Syed Rafiqul Haq, Head of Communications Department Azam Khan, Madaripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hafizur Rahman Khan, senior bank officials, dignitaries and leaders of local business associations are also attended the virtual ceremony. photo: Bank