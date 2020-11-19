British insurer RSA agrees $9.6b cash takeover offer

LONDON, Nov 18: British insurer RSA is backing a 7.2 billion pound ($9.55 billion) cash offer from Canada's Intact Financial and Denmark's Tryg in one of Europe's biggest financial takeover bids this year.

Insurers have become an attractive proposition since the coronavirus crisis despite reputational damage from disputes over business interruption claims, industry sources say. Home-working has led to fewer claims on home and motor insurance while commercial insurance rates have risen sharply.

RSA's directors backed the Intact-Tryg bid unanimously and recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the consortium's offer, the company said on Wednesday, having first flagged the approach early this month. Best known in Britain for its More Than brand, RSA provides home, motor and commercial insurance and also has large operations in Canada, Ireland and Scandinavia.

If successful, the suitors would carve up RSA between them, the British group said. Intact would gain RSA's Canada, UK and international operations while Tryg would take its Sweden and Norway businesses. The pair would also co-own RSA's Danish unit.

Tryg would pay 4.2 billion pounds while Intact would contribute 3 billion pounds, with the overall offer representing a 51per cent premium to RSA's Nov. 4 closing share price of 460 pence. -Reuters











