GP signs mobility deal with 6 organisations

Grameenphone (GP) has signed business agreements with six organizations nationwide on Tuesday to keep pace with the change, businesses across the nation need to adopt cutting-edge technology to provide state-of-art services to its partners and customers, thus unleashing the potential of digital Bangladesh

The six organizations are Gazipur Feeds Limited, M/S Gyangriha Prokashoni, International Consumer Products Limited, Multibrands Limited, Nilsagar Seeds, and Agro Limited, and Radix Limited.

As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, GP will be providing mobility and ICT solutions to the organizations. With this agreement, GP will show its commitment and dedication to developing the nation's technology infrastructure.

High officials from GP were present during the ceremony, including Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Business Officer, and M. Shaon Azad, Head of Emerging Accounts.

Numerous other top officials were present from the six organizations, including Alhaj Md. Sirajul Islam, Chairman, Gazipur Feeds Limited; Md. Rajib Rahman, Head of Strategic Planning, M/S Gyangriha Prokashoni; Md. Omar Faruque Chowdhury, Head of Sales and Operation, International Consumer Products Limited; ATM Monir Hossain, Managing Director, Multibrands Limited; Md. Shamsuzzoha Chowdhury, Managing Director, Nilsagar Seeds and Agro Limited; and Shams Uddin Ahmad, Chairman, Radix Limited. Several other officials were also present from each organization in the signing ceremony.













