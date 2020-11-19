Envoy Textiles declares 5pc interim cash dividend

The board of directors of Envoy Textiles has declared 5 per cent interim cash dividend for the year ending on June 30, 2021, based on unaudited financial statements for the first quarter (Q1) ended on September 30, 2020.

The record date for entitlement of interim cash dividend is December 8.

The textile maker has reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 0.13 for the Q1 of the current fiscal year as against Tk 0.56 for July-September 2019.

The net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 3.01 for July-September 2020 as against Tk 0.46 for July-September 2019.

The net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 38.53 as on September 30, 2020, and Tk 38.43 as on June 30, 2020.

Recently, the company has also recommended 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020.

Each share of the company, which was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 2012, closed at Tk 25.70 on Tuesday.

In 2019, the company disbursed 15 per cent cash dividend.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk1.67 billion and authorised capital is Tk 4.0 billion while the total number of securities is 167.73 million.

The sponsor-directors own 45.58 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 43.45 per cent, foreign investors 0.07 per cent and the general public 10.90 per cent as on October 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.





























