Green Delta Ins wins WEF recognition

After earning AAA credit rating 7 years in a row, Green Delta Insurance has bagged another global recognition on Monday at the "Pioneers of Change Summit 2020" by World Economic Forum (WEF) in the category of "excellence in sustainability".

The five-day-long Pioneers of Change summit that began on Monday, November 16 aims to explore the innovation needed to bounce back from the pandemic.

As a part of the summit, WEF also hosted the New Champions awards and recognized organizations with the potential to create real long-term change through the areas of sustainability, digital disruption and agile governance.

The WEF's New Champion companies explore or already use business models, technologies and sustainable growth strategies that will be needed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The aim of these awards is to recognize such projects or initiatives that have the potential to deliver a substantial impact on business and society, be financially viable and ready to operate at scale or already doing so.

Green Delta Insurance MD and CEO Farzanah Chowdhury shared, "We are truly honored to be recognized as a New Champion organization by WEF for excellence in sustainability! My heartiest congratulations to all my fellow members of Green Delta family, as their dedication and hard work have made such recognition possible." The AMD and Company Secretary Syed Moinuddin Ahmed added: "Motivated by the same belief, we at GDIC have maintained business as usual through massive digital transformation of our services and working format."



