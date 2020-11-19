Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Green Delta Ins wins WEF recognition

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

After earning AAA credit rating 7 years in a row, Green Delta Insurance has bagged another global recognition on Monday at the "Pioneers of Change Summit 2020" by World Economic Forum (WEF) in the category of "excellence in sustainability".
The five-day-long Pioneers of Change summit that began on Monday, November 16 aims to explore the innovation needed to bounce back from the pandemic.
As a part of the summit, WEF also hosted the New Champions awards and recognized organizations with the potential to create real long-term change through the areas of sustainability, digital disruption and agile governance.
The WEF's New Champion companies explore or already use business models, technologies and sustainable growth strategies that will be needed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The aim of these awards is to recognize such projects or initiatives that have the potential to deliver a substantial impact on business and society, be financially viable and ready to operate at scale or already doing so.
Green Delta Insurance MD and CEO Farzanah Chowdhury shared, "We are truly honored to be recognized as a New Champion organization by WEF for excellence in sustainability! My heartiest congratulations to all my fellow members of Green Delta family, as their dedication and hard work have made such recognition possible." The AMD and Company Secretary Syed Moinuddin Ahmed added: "Motivated by the same belief, we at GDIC have maintained business as usual through massive digital transformation of our services and working format."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
British insurer RSA agrees $9.6b cash takeover offer
GP signs mobility deal with 6 organisations
Norwegian Air's top owner cuts stake to 9pc
AirAsia may exit India, end joint venture with Tata Sons
Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold C-19 vaccine distribution
Envoy Textiles declares 5pc interim cash dividend
GM warns labour unrest making South Korea untenable


Latest News
Govt officials outnumber politicians in siphoning off money abroad: FM
DU student rape case verdict Thursday
German company to relocate factory from Poland to Bangladesh
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban
Power supply restored to Sylhet after 31 hours
New Zealand Police introduce hijab to uniform
BNP practices anarchy, politics of killing: Quader
Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge
Experts fear sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in winter: PM
Salah returns second positive Covid test
Most Read News
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Human chain demands for rebuilding M’sing school
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men get bail
Two held with hemp in Kurigram
Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee
Home Minister tests COVID-19 negative for 4th time
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
21 COVID deaths, 2,111 cases in 24 hrs
Power outage hits Sylhet
Violence and politics in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft