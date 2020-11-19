Video
Women Entrepreneurship Congress 2020 begins today

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

A three-day virtual "Women Entrepreneurship Congress- 2020" organized by Daffodil International University (DIU) begins today (Thursday).
The event will be hosted virtually in association with Global Entrepreneurship Week Bangladesh and Female Innovators Hub which signifies a rise in growth and interest in women entrepreneurship.
 The congress, with a theme of "Empowering Women through Entrepreneurship'' will be a gathering of women entrepreneurs and leaders.
The opening session is scheduled to be attended by Former President of the Republic of Mauritius HE Ameenah Gurib-Fakimat 12:00PM (GMT+6).
And the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Startup Bangladesh will be the speaker at the closing ceremony on 21 Nov 2020 at 9:00PM (GMT+6). Ms. Beauty Akter is slated to chair the congress.
65+ speakers from 6 continents will deliver their presentations made up of a mixture of topical panel sessions inspiring keynote speeches from leading women entrepreneurs , policy  insights from key  policy makers.
10000+ participants from 130+ countries have signed up to attend the Women Entrepreneurship Congress- 2020, which will be made up of a mixture of topical panel sessions, inspiring keynote speeches from leading women entrepreneurs, policy insights from key policy makers, and more. Allowing congress participants to build their network, as well as polish their skill and expand their knowledge, to ensure that their ventures can survive and compete in today's fast paced startup ecosystem in Europe and beyond.
The 3-day congress tracks include a stellar line-up of keynote speakers, panelists and moderators, many of whom are successful entrepreneurs and the speakers will be talking about various aspects of women entrepreneurship at the national and global level. To encourage women entrepreneurship and develop the entrepreneurial mindset there will be a few master classes which will address the current issues of women entrepreneurship and how to provide them the support from the public and private sectors.


