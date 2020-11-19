Uddokta Palli to be set up for handlooms weavers: Gazi

Minister for Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said the government will set up an entrepreneurial development village (Uddokta Palli) for handlooms weavers to improve their socio-economic condition.

It will give new business environment to weavers and give easy access to working capital, he said.

"Necessary steps will be taken to create new entrepreneurs in the handloom industry of the country. The Bangladesh Handloom Board has taken an initiative to set up a separate village for weavers on its own land. Fairs and exhibitions will be arranged at the same place in this village," he said.

He was speaking at a workshop on "Tant Nitimala-2020" organized by the Bangladesh Handloom Board or Bangladesh at the Jute Diversification Promotion Centre (JDPC) conference room in city's Farmgate area on Tuesday.

BSS adds: The minister said there will be modern business facilities for entrepreneurs involved in handloom making such as one stop service for export of handloom products to international arena, marketing of handloom products and creation of new designs.

Skilled designers will be created to meet the needs of consumers in the changing market, he said, adding that all necessary works will be done to create human resources.

He further said that the main goal of the present government is to develop the handloom industry and improve life style of the weavers.

Textiles and Jute Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah presided over the event while Chairman of Bangladesh Handloom Board Md Shah Alam, Additional Secretary of the Ministry Mohammad Abul Kalam and member of Bangladesh Handloom Board Rezaul Karim were present among others.







