Stocks fall as surging pandemic makes investors wary

Stocks declined on Wednesday as investors worried of surging coronavirus were reluctant to take fresh stake pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

Twenty-one people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 6,275, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 17.97 points or 0.36 per cent to 4,887, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dropped 4.25 points to 1,699 and the DSE Shariah Index slid to 1126 at the close of the trading.

The turnover on the DSE plunged nearly four months to Tk 5.45 billion, down 31 per cent from the previous day's Tk 7.91 billion. On July 29, this year, when the turnover totalled a record Tk 3.99 billion.

The overflow of initial public offerings also kept the secondary market remained sluggish in recent weeks as investors gave their attention to the primary market to collect at least an IPO lot to book some short-term profit, said a merchant banker.

The country's biggest-ever IPO subscription - Robo Axiata - is going on. The country's second-largest telephony firm will raise Tk 5.23 billion by offloading 523 million ordinary shares. The subscription will be continued until 23 November.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 335 issues traded, 174 ended lower, 79 higher while 82 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 117,243 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 259.28 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of DSE also fell to Tk 3,943 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,959 billion in the previous session.

Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart with 2.99 million shares worth Tk 430 million changing hands, followed by Square Pharma, Brac Bank, Quasem Industries, and Associated Oxygen.

Bangladesh Lamps was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.21 per cent while Genex Infosys was the worst loser, losing 9.15 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 60 points to close at 13,985 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 37 points to close at 8,421.

Of the issues traded, 141 declined, 47 advanced and 50 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 7.44 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 241 million.











