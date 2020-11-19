Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall as surging pandemic makes investors wary

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Stocks declined on Wednesday as investors worried of surging coronavirus were reluctant to take fresh stake pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
Twenty-one people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 6,275, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 17.97 points or 0.36 per cent to 4,887, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dropped  4.25 points to 1,699 and the DSE Shariah Index slid to 1126 at the close of the trading.
The turnover on the DSE plunged nearly four months to Tk 5.45 billion, down 31 per cent from the previous day's Tk 7.91 billion. On July 29, this year, when the turnover totalled a record Tk 3.99 billion.
The overflow of initial public offerings also kept the secondary market remained sluggish in recent weeks as investors gave their attention to the primary market to collect at least an IPO lot to book some short-term profit, said a merchant banker.
The country's biggest-ever IPO subscription - Robo Axiata - is going on. The country's second-largest telephony firm will raise Tk 5.23 billion by offloading 523 million ordinary shares. The subscription will be continued until 23 November.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 335 issues traded, 174 ended lower, 79 higher while 82 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 117,243 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 259.28 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market capitalisation of DSE also fell to Tk 3,943 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,959 billion in the previous session.
Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart with 2.99 million shares worth Tk 430 million changing hands, followed by Square Pharma, Brac Bank, Quasem Industries, and Associated Oxygen.
Bangladesh Lamps was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.21 per cent while Genex Infosys was the worst loser, losing 9.15 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 60 points to close at 13,985 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 37 points to close at 8,421.
Of the issues traded, 141 declined, 47 advanced and 50 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 7.44 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 241 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
British insurer RSA agrees $9.6b cash takeover offer
GP signs mobility deal with 6 organisations
Norwegian Air's top owner cuts stake to 9pc
AirAsia may exit India, end joint venture with Tata Sons
Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold C-19 vaccine distribution
Envoy Textiles declares 5pc interim cash dividend
GM warns labour unrest making South Korea untenable


Latest News
Govt officials outnumber politicians in siphoning off money abroad: FM
DU student rape case verdict Thursday
German company to relocate factory from Poland to Bangladesh
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban
Power supply restored to Sylhet after 31 hours
New Zealand Police introduce hijab to uniform
BNP practices anarchy, politics of killing: Quader
Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge
Experts fear sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in winter: PM
Salah returns second positive Covid test
Most Read News
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Human chain demands for rebuilding M’sing school
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men get bail
Two held with hemp in Kurigram
Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee
Home Minister tests COVID-19 negative for 4th time
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
21 COVID deaths, 2,111 cases in 24 hrs
Power outage hits Sylhet
Violence and politics in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft