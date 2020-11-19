Video
BB releases Tk 10 new banknotes

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) released new banknote of Taka 10 denomination incorporating advanced security features of the currency with an aim to prevent printing fake notes.
Now, the new banknotes are available at the head office of Bangladesh Bank at   Motijheel in the capital from Tuesday.
Other branches of the central bank would gradually release new banknotes for commo9n people.
The measurement of the new banknote is 123 X 60 millimetres and it contains the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, BB press release said.


