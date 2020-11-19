BD floats first rice import tender in three years

Government-managed the Bangladesh Directorate General of Food issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, for the first in over the last three years, to keep the domestic grain market stable and replenish the rice stocks in government silos.

The deadline to submit offers is Nov. 26, with validity up to Dec. 10. The rice is to be shipped within 40 days of signing a contract, according to the tender document and officials at the purchasing agency.

Despite increased production and the adequate stocks at farmer granaries, the prices of different varieties of rice have been rising in the past months.

According to the Ministry of Food, the government silos now have only 0.62 million tonnes of stock of rice, which was more than 0.9 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the last year.

The government has a target to purchase 0.6 million tonnes of rice in this ongoing Aman harvesting season. The Boro procurement target could not be achieved also, as the government purchased only 0.9 million tonnes against the target of 1.9 million tonnes.

Currently the mill-gate prices of coarse rice are now Tk 44-46 a kg when the government's asking price for Aman rice is Tk 37 a kg.

Global prices of parboiled rice, however, are static for the last one month at US$367-477 a tonne, according to the ministry data.















