BB asks banks to allow clients’ forex fund repatriation

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked scheduled banks to allow easy repatriation of funds abroad from the foreign currency account of expatriate and resident Bangladeshis without its prior permission.

Despite a persistent permission to repatriate money from the foreign currency accounts some bankers are unnecessarily wasting time in withdrawing money from account holders by seeking permission of the BB.

Again, although not required, in some cases it has been sent to BB for approval. According the BB received some such complaints recently from foreign currency account holders.

In order to clarify the matter, the Foreign Exchange Department of BB issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the circular, under the foreign exchange policy, customers can freely take the foreign exchange status of the private sector abroad through the bank without the prior approval of the BB.

However, it has been noticed recently that in many cases the prior permission of BB was talked about without following these instructions. The customers are being unnecessarily harassed.

"This is to reiterate that the balances held in the concerned foreign currency accounts are repatriable abroad without approval from the central bank," the circular said.











