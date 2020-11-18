Boring works of second tube likely to begin in Dec 15

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 17: Boring works of the second tube of the much-awaited Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River are expected to begin on December 15 next.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project Director of Bangabandhu Tunnel said, "We hope to begin the boring works of the second tube by December 15 next."

Meanwhile, the boring works of the first tube have been completed in the first week of August after continuous digging for 18 months.

Harunur Rashid said that the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) which was used to drill the first tube had been dismantled and again it was being fitted for beginning the boring works of the second tube.

"The fitting works of the TBM are nearing completion which is expected to end within the current month," the Project Director said.

So he hoped that the boring works of the second tube would begin in December 15.

He said, "If the works move on regularly without any obstacles, we shall be able to complete the works by Decmeber 2022 next."

Meanwhile, the boring machine had started digging the soil for the first tube from the Patenga end and moved towards the other end at a depth about 18-31 metres under the river. The concrete segments had been joined by machines to construct the tunnel structure. Now the digging of second tube will start from Anowara end towards the Patenga end of the tube.

The two-tubes are 2,450 meters each.

The two tubes comprise four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 kilometers long first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli river with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram, sources said.

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'. The total length of the proposed tunnel will be around 9.092 kilometres, including 3.50 kilometres of tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometres alongside 740 metres of bridges linking the main port city and western side of the Karnaphuli along with the heavy industry-prone eastern side of the river.

It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chittagong Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.