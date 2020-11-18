Video
In Celebration Of Mujib Barsha

Special edition of wristwatch issued: Indian envoy

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami handing over a special edition of wristwatch bearing the image of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman designed and commissioned by the High Commission to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at the Secretariat in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami handing over a special edition of wristwatch bearing the image of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman designed and commissioned by the High Commission to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at the Secretariat in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has made a special edition of wristwatch in honour of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami jointly unveiled the special edition of three types of watches designed with Bangabandhu's portrait and signature inscribed on the dials of the watches was manufactured in India for the High Commission by TITAN, India's multinational TATA Group, a press release said on Tuesday.
Later, at a press conference at his office, Quader said relations between Bangladesh and India are time-tested.
Dubbing Bangabandhu and Indira Gandhi as the flame of light in the relations between the two
neighbouring countries, the Minister said the ties still remain radiant during the tenures of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
He said the two heads of government are working together in common socioeconomic, cultural and other issues. Bridge of trust and friendship has been built now breaking the wall of mistrust and suspicion that was created in the post-1975 period, he added.
High Commissioner Doraiswami said Bangabandhu is the Father of Nation of Bangladesh, he is also a hero to the Indian people. It is only natural that Indians also wish to celebrate Mujib Barsha with the same affection and respect as they did when he visited India in January 1972, en route to Bangladesh upon the country's liberation.


