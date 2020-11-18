Video
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Initiative To Scan Falls Flat

Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Leaders of ruling Awami League (AL) and Awami Jubal League have failed to avoid controversy in forming Jubal League's new full committee.
Despite their initiative to examine the contribution of the party activists for getting a position in the new committee, a huge number of controversial persons, intruders and non-political persons have been given important positions in the committee.
As a result, intending candidates have given negative reactions over the new committee being deprived of a position while many leaders have appreciated after getting good positions even after not having any vital roles for the youth wing of the ruling party.
The deprived aspirants have resented inclusion of controversial, intruders and non-political      persons in the Juba League central body.
In the new full committee, a good number of former Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders were given good positions.
Party insiders claimed that some non-political and intruders have entered into the committee by maintaining lobbing of a senior and influential leader's wife.
They said those who were not involved in JL politics and even in BCL have entered the central body by lobbing with a senior leader's wife. Some intruders were also included in the committee through her.
A number of former and present leaders of the Juba League told the Daily Observer that most of the controversial leaders of the previous committee were dropped from the new committee. It's appreciable. But, giving the controversial leaders position in the committee can't be tolerated.
Several members of anti-Awami League families also entered the committee, they claimed. Some leaders, who were involved in BNP politics and were closed to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and other senior leaders were also given important posts.
It is learned that several Awami League (AL) grassroots level leaders who are holding important posts in the district, upazila and city committees have also got berth in the committee. Parliament member Abul Kalam Md Ahasanul Hoque Chowdhury from Rangpur-2 has become a member of the Presidium of Juba League. He is in the committee of upazila AL and many allegations of monopolizing local AL politics against him.
Controversy has erupted over several leaders who have got place in the central committee of the newly formed Juba League. Many JL leaders expressed strong reaction regarding inclusion of Ashikur Rahman Shanto and Chowdhury Moushumi Fatema Kabita as executive member and a few others. On social media, many people are posting pictures of Shanto and Moushumi Fatima with BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and giving strong reactions.
Ashikur Rahman is the younger brother of Andalib Rahman Partho, chairman of BJP, a member of the BNP led political alliance. Shanto himself took part in the parliament election against AL from Bhola-2 constituency in 2008.
Nazmul Huda Waresi Chanchal got the post of Assistant Secretary in the JL committee. His father Afsar Uddin Nanu was a president of Ward-7 BNP in Netrokona municipal area.
Nazmul Hasan Jewel has become the first member of the central committee. He was close to the ex-chairman of Juba League Omar Faruk Chowdhury and was known as the leader of the 'SMS' committee, said party insiders.
Regarding the dual committee leaders who have posts in AL's other committees and other associate bodies the new Office Secretary of JL Md Mostafizur Rahman Masud said, "If anyone wants to do Juba League politics then he has to resign from others committee. Our organization's constitution doesn't permit it."
It was not possible to contact with JL Chairman and the Secretary to know what JL will do regarding the controversial leaders in the new committee.


