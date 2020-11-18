Video
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020
ASP Shipon’s Death

NIMH registrar Dr Mamun held  remanded

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, registrar of the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (NIMH), has been arrested over the death of Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anisul Karim Shipon who was allegedly beaten to death by employees of a private mental hospital.
Tejgaon police arrested Dr Mamun from his house on Tuesday morning. DMP Deputy Commissioner (Tejgaon) Harun-Ur-Rashid said Dr Mamun's name came from the statements
given by the accused during interrogation.
"We've so far arrested 13, out of 15, FIR listed accused in the case. Four of them have already given confessional statements to the court," he added.
Everything including those involved in the killing and how Shipon was taken to Mind Aid Hospital from the NIMH came up in the statements.
"We arrested him in connection with the case as he could not provide justifiable answers during interrogation," he said.
The police official said Dr Mamun referred Anisul to Mind Aid Hospital where he was 'beaten to death' on November 9. With him, at least 13 people have been arrested so far in the case.
"Dr Mamun is the registrar of the NIMH. He was the first doctor under whom ASP Shipon was admitted to the hospital for treatment. But, he did not take any initiative for his treatment. Rather Dr Mamun pushed injection to ASP Shipon. As Shipon fell asleep, he phoned Mind Aid Hospital and referred him there," said DC Harun.
In his confessional statement given under section 164, Mind Aid manager mentioned that Dr Mamun phoned him first and told that he was sending a patient to the Hospital.
During initial interrogation, Dr Mamun informed that although he is to stay 24 hours on duty at the NIMH, he sees patients in three private hospitals-- Dhaka Clinic in Tangail, Aid Well and Mind Aid Hospital in Dhaka.
Dr Mamun rushed to the hospital on receiving the news of the death of ASP Shipon and sent him to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases for avoiding his responsibility, said DC Harun.
Anisul's father Faijuddin Ahmed filed the case with Adabor Police Station on Tuesday, accusing 15 people, including five shareholders of the hospital, for murdering his son.
He said, "We came to know that a broker gets 10 per cent commission from Mind Aid Hospital for sending a patient. But, Dr Mamun gets 30 per cent."
This kind of malpractice is considered to be deceiving patients in the name of treatment. Dr Mamun cannot avoid his responsibility for ASP Shipon's death in any way. So that he was arrested, added DC Harun.
Our court correspondent reported that a Dhaka Court  on Tuesday  placed the registrar of National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (NIMH) on a two-day remand for his alleged involvement in the death of Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Anisul Karim Shipon.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Shahidul Islam passed the order after Md Faruk Mollah, inspector of Adabar Police Station and also the investigating officer (IO) of the case, produced Dr Abdullah Al Mamun before the court, seeking a 10-day remand.


