Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:21 PM
OC Kotwali, 3 other cops sued for extortion

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Court Correspondent

Four policemen including the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Kotwali Police Station were sued with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court by a businessman on Tuesday for demanding Tk 200,000 as extortion money and threatening him with a drug case, if the demand was not met.
The accused are OC Mizanur Rahman, SI
Anisul Islam, ASI Khairul Islam, ASI Shahidul Islam and a police source, Delwar Hossain.
The businessman, Md Rahim, filed the case against the OC and others with the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Md Noman on Tuesday.
After taking cognizance of the complaint the court fixed December 3 to pass order.
According to the complainant, he was apprehended by the accused policemen at a shop near the Chunkutia Bridge in Keraniganj in the evening of October 12 falsely charging him with carrying contraband drugs.
The accused SI Anisul Islam, ASI Khairul Islam and source Delwar showed 650 pieces of Yaba tablets and told him that they had recovered these tablets from him. They also demanded Tk 200,000 otherwise he will be implicated in a drug case. Later he was brought to Kotwali Police Station at midnight and his family paid the policemen Tk 50,000 believing in the promise of his release.
Instead of releasing him, the accused OC said he had implicated Md Rahim in a simple case so that he can get free in two days time.
After languishing in jail for 17 days he was released on October 30.


