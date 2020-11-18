Death penalty for rape

The 'Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020' was passed in Parliament on Tuesday ensuring death penalty as the highest punishment for rape.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Ministry Fazilatun Nessa Indira moved the Bill which was passed by a voice vote.

The bill was amended to incorporate death penalty as the maximum punishment in rape cases.

In the proposed law, the punishment for rape is death penalty or life imprisonment. According to Article 9 (1) of the existing Women and Children Repression Prevention Act-2000, the punishment for rape is life imprisonment.

The cabinet on October 12 approved the draft of Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill-2020, incorporating the provision of capital punishment for rape.

On the following day, President Abdul Hamid promulgated the Bill through an ordinance as parliament was not in session.

The ordinance was placed in Parliament for its approval by Law Minister Anisul Huq. -Agencies







