20 more dengue cases in 24 hours: DGHS

With the increase in the number of dengue patients, Bangladesh reported 20 new cases across the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday.

Nineteen of the new cases were reported from Dhaka.

Currently, 86 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country -- 83 of them in the capital, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Since January, the health authorities confirmed 905 dengue cases but 813 patients recovered, the government said.

Dhaka North City Corporation started an anti-mosquito campaign from November 2, hoping to keep the number of dengue cases low this year.

According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases were recorded with the mosquito-borne disease, killing 179 people last year.

The health authorities said 18 new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours until Monday morning - 23 of them in Dhaka.

In January this year, the country recorded 199 cases, the highest monthly number until November. Between February and September, 33.125 cases were reported on average per month.

In October, the cases shot up to 163 and after only two weeks, November's caseload stands at 258 and looks set to go up higher.



