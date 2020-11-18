Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Front Page

India likely to ease investment rules for neighbours

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NEW DELHI, Nov 17: India is considering a plan to allow up to 26pc foreign direct investment from countries with which it shares a land border, including China, without government scrutiny for some sectors, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing government officials.
In April, India had stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, in what is widely seen as a move to stave off
takeovers by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Indian government's April 17 notification had said investments from an entity in a country that shares a land border with India will require government approval, meaning they can not go through a so-called automatic route.
The Economic Times report said that a panel of top government officials was discussing various options on easing rules for investment from neighbours and a decision is likely soon.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boring works of second tube likely to begin in Dec 15
Trump ‘sought options on Iran nuclear strike’
‘People may die’ as Trump transition stalls: Biden
Special edition of wristwatch issued: Indian envoy
Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee
NIMH registrar Dr Mamun held  remanded
OC Kotwali, 3 other cops sued for extortion
Death penalty for rape


Latest News
Minor girl dies from ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona
India pins hopes on locally-tested COVID-19 vaccines
25 DU teachers, other employees contract COVID-19
Stolen minor girl found dead in Bagerhat pond
China to push trade agenda at APEC summit as US retreats
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession
Bangladesh provides PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho
Nadal vows to keep fighting after Thiem loss at ATP Finals
Most Read News
Fire at Sylhet's Kumargaon Power Station; Electricity supply suspended
Man held for threatening Shakib Al Hasan
Noted actor Farooque tests positive for COVID-19
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Hasina’s aunt Sheikh Razia passes away
Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins
Govt hospital registar remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Buses torched: Vandalism during covid-19 will haunt the citizens
Country see sudden spike in COVID deaths
Rape verdict in 3 work days, Madrasa super gets life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft